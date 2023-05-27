Minister orders FDA to introduce administrative reforms for good governance

FAISALABAD - Caretaker Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health, Auqaf & Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir directed the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Fri­day to introduce administrative reforms for ensur­ing good governance in the region.

During his visit to the FDA Complex, he inspect­ed one-window counter and interacted with the applicants. He asked them about the FDA services and said that provision of swift relief to the pub­lic was top priority of the Punjab government. He stressed the need for remodeling one-window counter at the FDA, saying that the system should be more comfortable, beneficial and attractive for the visitors. He told the staff there would be zero tolerance for corruption and all those elements found involved in any kind of corruption would be dealt with an iron hand. He also took a round of various sections of the FDA complex and em­phasised maintaining complete transparency in official affairs and raising the capacity to serve the public better. The minister pointed out some administrative and environmental shortcomings and said that quality of cleanliness should be im­proved in addition to maintaining environment of the office with an aesthetic sense.