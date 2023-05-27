Moot on countering violent extremism held

Peshawar - A one-day conference on countering and preventing violent extremism was successfully organized at the University of Peshawar (UoP) by the recently established Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre for Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism.

The conference saw enthusiastic participation from faculty members and heads of different departments of Social Sciences at the University.

During the conference, Dr Ayaz, the Chief Coordination Officer of the Centre of Excellence, provided a comprehensive briefing on the Centre’s establishment, its aims and objectives, as well as its plans. Dr Ayaz also highlighted the background and motivations behind the establishment of the Centre, emphasizing the need for research-based approaches to combating violent extremism. Expressing his views, Prof. Dr Johar Ali, the Dean of Social Sciences, emphasized the significance of the Centre in supporting the research efforts of the University’s students. He also highlighted the importance of sharing research findings and recommendations with policy-making bodies.

Prof. Dr Inamullah, the head of the Institute of Education and Research, emphasized the necessity of training programs focused on countering violent extremism and promoting peace, especially for school students and teachers. He suggested that the Centre can integrate existing research studies on these topics into training initiatives in educational institutions.