Saturday, May 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

New boat capsizes near Sapat beach, no casualities reported

May 27, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA     -    A new boat has sunk near the Sapat area of Balo­chistan, a coastal area along Kund Malir after its planks below the engine room got damaged caus­ing water spillage into the boat leading to its capsizing into the ocean. According to the local au­thorities, the boat bearing the name Al-Wadood un­der the number 20700B owned by Haji Brother Khan was carrying six passengers including the crew that sank around 1900 hours on Thursday evening and was rescued by another boat passing by near the spot. The of­ficial informed that it was a new boat but its planks got damaged which forced the boat to sink quickly. “This boat has a good catch and is about to return to Karachi. A boat nearby rescued all the crew and there were no casualties,” he said.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1685066929.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023