New boat capsizes near Sapat beach, no casualities reported

QUETTA - A new boat has sunk near the Sapat area of Balo­chistan, a coastal area along Kund Malir after its planks below the engine room got damaged caus­ing water spillage into the boat leading to its capsizing into the ocean. According to the local au­thorities, the boat bearing the name Al-Wadood un­der the number 20700B owned by Haji Brother Khan was carrying six passengers including the crew that sank around 1900 hours on Thursday evening and was rescued by another boat passing by near the spot. The of­ficial informed that it was a new boat but its planks got damaged which forced the boat to sink quickly. “This boat has a good catch and is about to return to Karachi. A boat nearby rescued all the crew and there were no casualties,” he said.