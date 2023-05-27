Noman on top in individual race, Army dominate National Games Golf

LAHORE-Noman Ilyas, representing the Army, has emerged as the frontrunner in the pursuit of the individual gold medal at the ongoing National Games Golf in Quetta. After the completion of the second round, Ilyas surpassed M Arsalan, who slipped to fourth place, following a modest round of gross 76.

Ilyas showcased exceptional accuracy in his shot-making, resulting in an impressive gross score of 70 and a two-round aggregate of 143, three over par. He faces tough competition from Salman Jehangir (Wapda) and Shahzaib Jahan (Army), who trail by just two strokes at a score of 145. Hussain Hamid (Wapda) is at 146, Irtiza Hussain (Navy) and M Shoaib (Army) at 148. Asif Khan, Shahzaib Khan, and Usama Nadeem are slightly behind but determined to perform, all sharing a two-round aggregate score of 151. Ahmed Zafar Hayat follows closely at 152.

In the Inter Team Event, the Army team, consisting of Shahzaib Khan, Noman Ilyas, M Shoaib, and M Arsalan, leads the pack with a team score of 429 after two rounds. They maintain a 15-stroke lead over the Wapda team, which comprises Hussain Hamid, Salman Jehangir, Noman Asghar, and Danish Javed. The PAF Team secures the third position with a score of 459.

In the ladies’ category, the first round has concluded. Hamna Amjad from PAF leads in the individual category with a gross score of 74. Parkha Ijaz (Army) follows closely with a score of gross 75, while Suneya Osama (Army) holds the third position with a score of 77. Ana James Gill stands at 78 and Rimsha Ijaz at 79.

In the ladies’ team event, PAF team, represented by Hamna Amjad and Suneya Osama, leads with a team score of 151. Army team, consisting of Parkha Ijaz and Rimsha Ijaz, secures the second position with a score of 154. Wapda team follows in third place with a score of 169, with team members Ana James Gill and Zaibun Nisa. The final two rounds scheduled for today (Saturday).

ARMY ATTAIN FIRST SPOT IN NATIONAL GAMES KARATE

In the final competitions of the men’s and women’s karate event in the ongoing 34th National Games in Quetta, Pakistan Army attained first position with 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze. Wapda bagged 3 gold and 2 silver medals while Balochistan took 3rd position by winning 2 silver and 2 bronze medals. While HEC got five medals, Punjab gained three and Railway achieved one bronze medal.

ARMY LIFT ROWING TROPHY IN NATIONAL GAMES

Pakistan Army lifted the rowing trophy by winning 16 gold medals in the National Games rowing event at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Women University Dr Anila Kamal was the chief guest at the medal distribution ceremony while Chairman Pakistan Rowing Federation Rizwan ul Haq, President Hamdan Nazir, DDG PSB Saeed Akhtar, Army Sports Directorate Maj Irfan Younis and other dignitaries were also present in the concluding ceremony. Army dominated both water and machine rowing events as they won the 16 gold medal and 12 silver medals in 26 different competitions while Wapda with 8 golds, 10 silver and 5 bronze to get the second position in the event.

Navy took the third position winning 3 golds, 6 silvers and 11 bronze medals. Railways finished fourth, winning one gold while HEC had to contend with nine bronze medals. In machine rowing events, Wapda added three more gold medals while Army won two. In LM 1x2000 for men, Army took gold, Wapda silver and Navy bronze. In 4X500m mix event, Wapda took gold followed by Army and HEC. In 2X Pair event (Slide Combined 2000m), Army added another gold with Navy emerging runner-up and Wapda winning bronze. Wapda won both gold medals meant for women, winning the LW 1X 2000m event. Army finished with silver while HEC earned bronze.