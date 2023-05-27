Saturday, May 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

One window facility provided to foreign investors in Punjab, says CM Mohsin

Punjab CM, Korean ambassador for exchange of delegations

Our Staff Reporter
May 27, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE     -   Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Mr. Suh Sang­pyo met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM office on Friday in which mat­ters pertaining to mutual interest, bilateral relations and promoting cooperation in various sectors were discussed. It was agreed to exchange a maximum number of mutual delegations for the promotion of investment in the province. The chief minister while talking on this oc­casion stated that Paki­stan and Korea hold ex­cellent friendly relations between one and other. Time has come to trans­form mutual contacts into economic relations. Mohsin Naqvi outlined that the exchange of trade delegations will enhance economic and business relations. One window facil­ity has been provided to the foreign investors in Pun­jab, he said, adding that the Korean investors could fully benefit from the investment opportunities in Punjab. He said the Punjab govt would provide all possible facilities in this regard. Mohsin Naqvi re­marked that there is a great potential in the work­force of Pakistan and there is a great demand for this workforce in Korea as well. Korea can greatly benefit from the workforce of Pakistan. The Korean Ambas­sador stated that his country deeply desires to en­hance cooperation in various sectors with the Punjab govt and is willing to provide technical assistance in various sectors to the Punjab govt in this regard.

FIA offloads Baku-bound passenger over fake documents

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1685066929.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023