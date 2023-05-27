One window facility provided to foreign investors in Punjab, says CM Mohsin

LAHORE - Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Mr. Suh Sangpyo met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM office on Friday in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, bilateral relations and promoting cooperation in various sectors were discussed. It was agreed to exchange a maximum number of mutual delegations for the promotion of investment in the province. The chief minister while talking on this occasion stated that Pakistan and Korea hold excellent friendly relations between one and other. Time has come to transform mutual contacts into economic relations. Mohsin Naqvi outlined that the exchange of trade delegations will enhance economic and business relations. One window facility has been provided to the foreign investors in Punjab, he said, adding that the Korean investors could fully benefit from the investment opportunities in Punjab. He said the Punjab govt would provide all possible facilities in this regard. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that there is a great potential in the workforce of Pakistan and there is a great demand for this workforce in Korea as well. Korea can greatly benefit from the workforce of Pakistan. The Korean Ambassador stated that his country deeply desires to enhance cooperation in various sectors with the Punjab govt and is willing to provide technical assistance in various sectors to the Punjab govt in this regard.