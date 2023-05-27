One window facility provided to foreign investors in Punjab, says CM Mohsin

LAHORE - Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Mr. Suh Sang­pyo met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM office on Friday in which mat­ters pertaining to mutual interest, bilateral relations and promoting cooperation in various sectors were discussed. It was agreed to exchange a maximum number of mutual delegations for the promotion of investment in the province. The chief minister while talking on this oc­casion stated that Paki­stan and Korea hold ex­cellent friendly relations between one and other. Time has come to trans­form mutual contacts into economic relations. Mohsin Naqvi outlined that the exchange of trade delegations will enhance economic and business relations. One window facil­ity has been provided to the foreign investors in Pun­jab, he said, adding that the Korean investors could fully benefit from the investment opportunities in Punjab. He said the Punjab govt would provide all possible facilities in this regard. Mohsin Naqvi re­marked that there is a great potential in the work­force of Pakistan and there is a great demand for this workforce in Korea as well. Korea can greatly benefit from the workforce of Pakistan. The Korean Ambas­sador stated that his country deeply desires to en­hance cooperation in various sectors with the Punjab govt and is willing to provide technical assistance in various sectors to the Punjab govt in this regard.