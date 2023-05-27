‘Over 250,000 tourists visited Swat in one month’

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has announced that Swat Valley, located in the province, has experienced a significant increase in foreign tourist arrivals over the past month. According to a statement released on Friday by KPCTA spokesperson Saad Bin Owais, a staggering 250,917 tourists have visited the picturesque Swat Valley and various other locations within the Malakand Division area.

The statement highlighted the preference of foreign tourists for destinations that offer hiking opportunities and camping facilities. In light of this, the spokesperson emphasized the importance of notifying the district administration and police about the visits of foreign tourists to ensure thorough security arrangements.

Saad Bin Owais further informed that each foreign tourist is accompanied by a dedicated police officer, ensuring their safety during their stay. Additionally, besides the district police presence at tourist spots, there is a tourism police unit comprising 50 personnel, specifically assigned to cater to the needs of tourists.

The surge in tourist arrivals in Swat Valley has underscored its status as a popular destination for international visitors, captivating them with its natural beauty and adventure opportunities. The KPCTA remains committed to enhancing the overall tourism experience by prioritizing security measures and providing assistance to foreign tourists throughout their stay in the region.