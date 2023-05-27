Saturday, May 27, 2023
Pakistan values its friendship with China: Governor

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 27, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that Pakistan gives value to its friendship with China. He said that the complete cooperation of China in the development of Pakistan was appreciable. He stated this at a dinner hosted by Prince Jam Qaim Ali in honour of newly-appointed Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong here. Consul Generals of various countries were also present on the occasion. The Governor discussed with the Chinese Consul General to further strengthen Pak-Sino relations, enhance investment and other issues of mutual interests.

