Pakistani wheat scientists attend annual meeting of China-Pakistan Joint Lab  

BEIJING - A six-member delegation of senior wheat scientists from Pakistan participated in a 10-day training and attended the first annual meeting of the China-Pakistan Joint Lab in China. Counsellor of Science and Technology at the Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, Khan Muhammad Wazir informed APP that the China-Pakistan Joint Lab on Wheat Molecular Breeding was recently established with the support of China’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST). He said that a branch of the Lab has been established in the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS), Beijing while another branch of the Joint Lab is being established in Quaid-i-Azam University, Pakistan. The Joint Lab will conduct collaborative research on molecular breeding, test and select Chinese germplasm in Pakistan, train scientists and technical people from Pakistan and will organize workshops. The collaboration is expected to develop new wheat varieties with high yield and disease resistance and to enhance the capacity of wheat breeders and technical people.

