Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again,

this time more intelligently.

Henry Ford

Henry Ford is the reason why the term ‘Fordism’ came into existence. Seeking inspiration from the meat packing industry, Ford set up his own line of production and assembly that enabled the creation of automobiles. These cars were affordable and spearheaded an evolution in the transport industry as many used them as their prime mode of travelling. The impact he had on the way good were produced and consumed was so immense that Fordism became a way to describe a certain kind of consumerism: one that is based on a system of mass production, is associated with the political and social order of capitalism and is driven by post-war economic growth.