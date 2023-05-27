Saturday, May 27, 2023
PFF forms Scrutiny Advisory Committee for transparent election process

STAFF REPORT
May 27, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The Normalisation Committee (NC) of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has formed a Scrutiny Advisory Committee consisting of 8 members. The committee’s primary role is to facilitate the meticulous examination of football clubs nationwide, marking the initial step towards conducting unbiased and transparent PFF elections. The committee members include Akhtar Moheyuddin, M Siddique, Usman Usmani, M Arif, Rizwan Hameed, Irfan Khan Niazi, Zulfiqar Shah, and Imtiaz Ahmad. They bear the responsibility of overseeing and managing the scrutiny process for all football clubs. With the PFF elections set to commence today (May 27), in selected districts, the advisory committee will ensure the smooth coordination of the entire process. Following this, the scrutiny procedure will be expanded to encompass all districts of the country in the subsequent days. The purpose of this committee is to guarantee the thorough vetting and compliance of the Electoral College participating in the PFF elections. 

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023