PM grieved over loss of lives in avalanche incident in Astore

Web Desk
8:38 PM | May 27, 2023
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in an incident of avalanche in Shuntar Top area of Astore.

At least 10 people have lost their lives, and 26 others sustained injuries in a snow avalanche that hit Astore district, Gilgit Baltistan on Saturday.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to provide best medical treatment to the injured.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families.

