Saturday, May 27, 2023
PM lauds active participation of people on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

Web Desk
4:57 PM | May 27, 2023
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the nation has together set a redline that the attitude reflected on May 9 is intolerable.

In a tweet today, he thanked the people of Pakistan for their active participation in the solemn observance of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan. It was a collective outpouring of gratitude for our Shuhada and ghazis by the whole nation.

The Prime Minister said living nations uphold the honour and dignity of their benefactors and heroes who render the supreme sacrifice of their life so that their country men and women can live peacefully.

