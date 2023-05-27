Police again raid Parvez Elahi’s residence

LAHORE - Following issuance of non-bailable ar­rest warrants by the anti-corruption court, police and the anti-corruption team surrounded the residence of for­mer Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi for the second consecutive day in their pursuit to apprehend him. The court had ordered the authorities concerned to produce Parvez Elahi by June 2.

To comply with the court’s order, the Punjab Police mobilized once again on Friday to arrest the former chief minister. Parvez Elahi’s resi­dence on Zahoor Elahi Road was cor­doned off, with restricted entry and exit, and both roads leading to the house were blocked, redirecting traf­fic to alternative routes. The previous evening, a search operation was car­ried out at Parvez Elahi’s residence by a team comprising Director Anti-Cor­ruption Imran Ahmar, SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, and SP Model Town Amara Shirazi. Their objective was to arrest him after the anti-corruption court in Lahore canceled his interim bail. However, they were unable to lo­cate him and left empty-handed.

These recent developments mark the issuance of the second set of ar­rest warrants against Pervaiz Elahi within two days. The first warrant was issued on May 25 following the revocation of his bail, while the sec­ond warrant was issued on Friday by the Anti-Corruption Court.