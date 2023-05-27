Police foil drug smuggling attempt in Karachi

Sindh police on Saturday have successfully foiled an attempt of drug smuggling and apprehended the culprit seizing 12 kilograms of charas (hashish).

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East, Zubair Nazir Sheikh, stated that the police have arrested a culprit who was attempting to engage in drug smuggling through a rickshaw.

He further revealed that the operation was conducted in the Safoora Chowrangi area, where the police seized 12 kilograms of charas from the hidden compartments of the rickshaw during the search.

Zubair Nazir Sheikh claimed that the charas was being transported to another area through the rickshaw, while the arrested suspect and the seized drugs will be handed over to Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police.

He further mentioned that investigations are underway to determine the source of the charas. The team led by SSP Gulshan Zaffar Sadiq is conducting further inquiries.