Police raid distillery in Nilore

ISLAMABAD - The officials of Police Station Nilore raided a distillery and recovered a cache of liquor, a police public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Nilore police team conducted a successful raid at the distillery and recovered 90 litres alcohol. Police team also nabbed liquor dealer namely Anosh Masih during the raid. Case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

On the instructions of CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari a special campaign is already in progress to make Islamabad a “drug-free” city and strict action is being ensured against those involved in drug peddling activities or using drugs. “We are committed to eliminate the drug menace from the city and no one would be allowed to ruin the future of our young generation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Robbery and Dacoity Unit (RDU) of Islamabad police have apprehended five wanted members of a Raju cattle thief gang involved in numerous theft incidents and recovered stolen valuables and cash from their possession, he said.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police had started a crackdown against criminal elements involved in theft activities in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

Following these directives, the robbery and dacoity unit (RDU) police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending five wanted members of a cattle thief gang involved in numerous theft incidents.

Police team also recovered stolen valuables and cash worth Rs 1.53 million from their possession. The accused were identified as Raj Wali, Hanzala Shahzad, Abdul Muneeb, Muhammad Bilal and Muhammad Uzair.

Cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in numerous theft incidents in the jurisdiction of the Noon police station.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the police team’s efforts and directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in theft activities. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.