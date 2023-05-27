President condoles with family members of martyred soldiers

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Fri­day talked to the family mem­bers of the Pak Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom in Tank, South Waziristan and Gulab Post, Balochistan on May 20, 2023. He also paid tributes to the martyrs and expressed sympathies with their families. He called the family members of martyred Naek Muhammad Attique and Rajjab Ali via telephone and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to them to bear this irreparable loss with for­titude. The president also talked to the family members of Sepoy Mudassir, Abdul Qa­dir and Zaheer Ahmed who embraced martyrdom in Gu­lab Post and Zarghoon areas of Balochistan. He saluted the martyrs for their utmost love for the country and devotion to their duties. Paying tributes to the services and sacrifices of the martyrs for their coun­try, President Alvi thanked the families of the martyrs on behalf of the nation. He also prayed to Almighty Allah for the elevation of ranks of the departed souls in paradise. Meanwhile, in his tweet, the president said his relationship with the martyrs and their families was old. “Since I have assumed the office of Presi­dent, representing all the Pa­kistanis, I have condoled with hundreds of families, discuss­ing with them the ranks of martyrs pledged by Allah Al­mighty,” he added. The pres­ident said due to those never dying brave sons, the nation would remain strong forever.