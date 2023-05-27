Providing equal opportunities to youth govt’s priority: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said providing equal development opportunities and dignified employment to the youth is the top priority of government.

He was talking to Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima in Lahore today.

The Prime Minister said sports activities are also being organized along with the provision of facilities of international standard in the realm of education and skills.

Alluding to the recent inauguration of the 34th National Games in Quetta, the Prime Minister said it was heartening to see the youth participating in positive activities.

Shehbaz Sharif said our aim is to protect the youth from the effects of negative propaganda by providing them opportunities to use their energies in positive activities.

The Special Assisant apprised the Prime Minister of the progress of the Youth Program.