PTA takes action against illegal internet service providers

LAHORE - Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has successfully conduct­ed multiple raids against illegal internet service providers. The raids were conducted in Daharki, District Ghotki and Johar Town, Lahore, said a news release is­sued here on Friday. The raid targeted an illegal internet ser­vice provider located at Zafar Bazar Road in Daharki during which equipment of illegal ISP was confiscated. While in Lahore, operational internet setup was found, being operated without valid license. Two persons were taken into custody and relevant equipment (switches/routers etc) were confiscated. The office was sealed and FIA is probing further enquiry as per law. This achievement can be attributed to PTA’s unwavering commitment, continuous monitoring, and per­sistent efforts to curb illegal in­ternet services.