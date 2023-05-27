PTI downslide continues as founding member Imran Ismail calls it a day

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail on Saturday quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and also resigned from all party posts.

He made this announcement while addressing a press conference. He was a founding member of the PTI and said the party wanted to work for the betterment of the country.

He said the PTI was given a chance to rule over the country in 2018 elections and it tried to improve the situation. “After Imran Khan was dethroned, the PTI again started to make efforts to come back in power again and a narrative was developed that the PTI was against the Establishment,” Mr Ismail highlighted.

He said Imran Khan was arrested and suddenly violent protests erupted in the country and on May 9, the Jinnah House was attacked by the rioters. He said those who were involved in the attacks should be punished. "A soldier gives his life for the country because he knows his countrymen will always support him and respect his sacrifices," he said, adding everyone should admire the sacrifices rendered by the security institutions.

The former governor said this would be his last press conference as he would not take part in the country’s politics in the future.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court of Karachi ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail. Investigation officer submitted the detailed report mentioning no solid evidence was found against Imran Ismail which linked him with May 9 ruckus.

The court accepted the report of police and said Imran Ismail was innocent in the riots that took place after Imran Khan’s arrest.

Meanwhile, he was released from the Central Jail, Karachi.