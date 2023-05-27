Saturday, May 27, 2023
Punjab CTD arrests outlawed TTP terrorists in IBOs

Web Desk
11:20 AM | May 27, 2023
National

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested 12 alleged terrorists associated with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ISIS in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in different cities of Punjab.

The terrorists were arrested during Intelligence-Based Operation (IBOs) carried out in Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Multan and Gujranwala. The terrorists were identified as Mir Ahmed, Habibur Rehman, Imran Muddasir, Zia, Adeel and Farooq.

Explosive materials and equipment for making suicide vests were also recovered from the terrorists, the CTD spokesperson said.

The statement reads that 40 suspects were arrested during 249 combing operations in this week alone while over 12112 people were questioned in the combing operations.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police claimed to have killed two terrorists associated with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a shootout.

