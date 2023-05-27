Saturday, May 27, 2023
Punjab govt forms 53 JITs to probe May 9 attacks

Punjab govt forms 53 JITs to probe May 9 attacks
Web Desk
8:27 PM | May 27, 2023
Punjab interim government on Saturday constituted 53 joint investigation teams (JITs) to probe May 9 attacks.

Reports said that the government constituted a JIT each for an incident, which was later notified by Additional Prosecutor General Khurram Khan. Mr Khan also formed prosecution teams to coordinate with the JITs.

Earlier, the Punjab Home Department formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe vandalism and arson at the Jinnah House during the protests staged by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

SSP Investigation Iqbal Town Aqeela Niaz Naqvi was appointed convener of the JIT, which also include four officers of the Punjab Police as members.

