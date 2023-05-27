Russian strike on clinic kills two, injures 23 in Ukraine’s Dnipro

Kyiv, Ukraine-A Russian missile on Friday morning struck a medical facility in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing twoand injuring 23 including two children, officials said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video of smoke billowing from roofless buildings with blown-out windows. “There are 23 injured in Dnipro,” the head of the regional military administration Sergiy Lysak wrote on Telegram, after several buildings were hit.

“A 69-year-old man died. He was just passing by when a Russian terrorist missile hit the city...” Zelensky said that with a strike on a medical facility, “Russian terrorists once again confirm their status of fighters against everything humane and honest.” Lysak said the injured included two boys aged three and six, who have been hospitalised along with 19 others. Local media posted video footage of rescuers helping people with blood on their faces escape from the clinic through corridors full of rubble. The three-storey building was partially destroyed and a fire spread over 1,000 square metres, Lysak wrote on Telegram, posting a video of firefighters aiming hoses at the smoking rubble. Lysak said earlier that the Dnipropetrovsk region was “massively attacked” overnight “with rockets and drones”. In the city of Dnipro, overnight shelling set fire to a house and damaged two others, he said.