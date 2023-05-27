Saturday, May 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sheikh Rashid says he hasn't fled country like Nawaz and Zardari

Sheikh Rashid says he hasn't fled country like Nawaz and Zardari
Web Desk
6:26 PM | May 27, 2023
National

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday he was miles away from corruption thanks to the prayers of his mother and the masses.

He said he didn’t run away from the country like Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Ishaq Dar had done.

He was commenting on the move under which the interior ministry had cancelled the diplomatic passports of 10 leaders associated with the former PTI government.

Using the microblogging website Twitter, the seasoned politician said he had served as federal minister 16 times, addressed the United Nations and also worked for the country’s nuclear technology. But, he added, that his “citizenship” and passport were cancelled.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1685160759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023