Swimmer Mohid wins first gold for Punjab in National Games

LAHORE-Punjab grabbed first gold medal of 34th National Games 2023 when 14-year-old swimmer Mohid Sadiq Lone clinched gold medal in men’s 200m backstroke here at Punjab International Swimming Complex on Friday.

DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail was the chief guest and distributed medals among the winners. PSF Chairman Maj (R) Wajid Wasim, Secretary Col (R) Ahmed Ali Khan, Hafeez Bhatti, Rafi uz Zaman and others were also present on this occasion. Mohid also became the youngest swimmer to win a gold medal in the National Games. Overall Punjab athletes have won 34 medals including one gold in the National Games.

Talking to the media, DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said: “Mohid Sadiq is an asset to the country. Sports Board Punjab provided him training facility at Punjab International Swimming Complex due to which his game improved and today he won much wanted gold for Punjab. For the promotion of swimming, the SBP is going to build swimming complexes equipped with modern facilities at each divisional headquarters of Punjab.”

Gold medalist Mohid Sadiq said: “I have got the reward of my hard work in the shape of a gold medal. The SBP has given a lot of support for the preparation and provided every facility for which I am grateful to DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail.”

According to other results, Punjab’s Dayyan Kashif and Team Punjab also won bronze medals in 200m breaststroke and 4x1000 medley relay. In weightlifting, Punjab’s Khadija Yousaf and Aysha Mumtaz won bronze medals in 49kg and 64kh weight categories respectively. In wushu, Punjab’s Mehreen won bronze for her team.