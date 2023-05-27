Talha, Saad, Saudi envoy discuss improved facilities for pilgrims

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Religious Affairs and In­terfaith Harmony, Senator Muham­mad Talha Mehmood accompanying with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki Friday held a crucial meeting with Aviation Minister Kha­waja Saad Rafiq in a significant de­velopment aimed at enhancing the pilgrimage experience for Pakistanis.

The meeting focused on providing better facilities to pilgrims during air travel and consulting on the challeng­es faced during the upcoming Hajj Op­eration 2023. The meeting marked a collaborative effort between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to ensure a smooth and comfortable pilgrimage for Paki­stanis traveling to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. Talha, express­ing his gratitude to the Saudi Ambas­sador, emphasized the importance of improving facilities for the pilgrims.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the pilgrims during air travel and stressed the need to find effec­tive solutions to address them.

During the discussion, various as­pects of the Hajj Operation 2023 were thoroughly examined, with a specific focus on air travel arrangements. Saad shared valuable insights on the current facilities available for pil­grims and proposed enhancements to further improve their experience. He highlighted the importance of coordination between the two coun­tries to ensure the successful imple­mentation of these improvements.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki commended Pakistan’s ef­forts to facilitate its citizens’ pilgrim­age to the holy sites and assured his full support in making the necessary arrangements. He emphasized the long-standing friendship and coop­eration between the two countries, underscoring the commitment to providing the best possible services to Pakistani pilgrims. The officials dis­cussed various measures to stream­line the process of air travel during Hajj Operation 2023, including reduc­ing waiting times at airports, enhanc­ing baggage handling, and ensuring comfortable seating arrangements.

They also explored ways to further improve communication channels be­tween the relevant authorities of the two countries to swiftly address is­sues. The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to work closely together to implement the proposed improvements effectively.