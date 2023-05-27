The suicide rate in Thatta  

Suicide is a tragic and complex issue that affects individuals, families, and communities. As we all know, in the past years, inflation has increased a lot due to which it has become difficult for people to live, whether they belong to any class of families. People are forced to ask for loans from others. Last month, more than 40 people committed suicide in Thatta citing hunger, poverty, and debt. This is happening not only in Thatta but also in other cities which is very sad. Instead of choosing to get help, people are considering committing suicide instead. I sincerely request that the government and officials find a solution to this inflation and use effective strategies to reduce the suicide rate so that poor people do not lose their lives.

MAHAM ASLAM,

Karachi.