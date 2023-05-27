Saturday, May 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

The suicide rate in Thatta  

May 27, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Suicide is a tragic and complex issue that affects individuals, families, and communities. As we all know, in the past years, inflation has increased a lot due to which it has become difficult for people to live, whether they belong to any class of families. People are forced to ask for loans from others. Last month, more than 40 people committed suicide in Thatta citing hunger, poverty, and debt. This is happening not only in Thatta but also in other cities which is very sad. Instead of choosing to get help, people are considering committing suicide instead. I sincerely request that the government and officials find a solution to this inflation and use effective strategies to reduce the suicide rate so that poor people do not lose their lives.

MAHAM ASLAM,

Karachi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1685066929.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023