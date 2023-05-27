Three under-trail prisoners killed in court shooting

DADU-Three under-trial people were shot dead over agricultural land in premises of court here on Friday. The culprits handed themselves over to police. The police had brought three under custody accused of Khonhara community to produce them in district court in tehsil Mehar of district Dadu. Armed men of rival group who were in dispute with them over ownership of agricultural land shot dead all three people. The culprits handed themselves over to police after committing triple murder.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and police after registering a case started investigation. The firing incident took place during the hearing of a case. The gunmen entered the court premises and targeted the prisoners, who were produced for the hearing.

In the indiscriminate fire, three prisoners were shot dead, while a cop sustained bullet injuries. The identity of the dead could not be ascertained as per the initial report.Earlier in Lahore, two people facing murder charges were shot dead outside a sessions court in Lahore.

Under-trial prisoners (UTPs) Riyasat and Bilal were brought to the court from Kot Lakhpat jail to stand trial in a case pertaining to the murder of a woman within the jurisdiction of Nishtar Colony police station.

Widow, minor son

killed in Karachi

Police found a widow brutally murdered along with her two-year-old child in Qaidabad area of Karachi’s on early Friday.

According to the police, the tragic incident happened in Gosht Gali of Landhi’s Qaidabad area where a woman was found beheaded and her minor son Zohan was found drowned in a tub. The woman was identified as Faiza and her husband died few months ago. According to the Preliminary findings of the police showed that after the death of her husband the woman had a dispute with her husband’s relative as she wanted to sale the house and get back to her village.

Police said no signs of robbery were found at the crime scene and that the murders were expected to be motivated by some personal enmity. The bodies of women and her son were shifted to hospital for autopsies. Police have launched investigation to determine the real motive for the gruesome murders and the killers behind the murders.

One killed, two injured

in clash between two

groups IN HYDERABAD

A man was killed and two others were injured in a clash between two groups in Mir Fateh colony in the limits of PS Hussainabad here in the wee hours on Friday. According to the police, 40 years old Sarfaraz Sanjrani alias Jani, a resident of Qasimabad, suffered a gunshot to his body and later succumbed to his injury. Ali Muhammad Chandio and Urs Chandio got injured in the incident and were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital. According to the police, the clash occurred because one group used to sit in the street where the other group resided. The incident’s FIR was not lodged till the filing of this report. The dead body of Sanjrani was handed over to his family for burial after the postmortem.