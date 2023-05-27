Two dacoits killed during alleged encounter in Chiniot

Two suspected robbers were killed in the Chiniot district of Punjab province in the wee hours of Saturday night.

The incident happened in the Chak-185 area within the jurisdiction of Langrana police station. During the exchange of fire, two suspected for robbery were killed.

The deceased suspects were identified as Akram and Arif Kanjan. Police shifted the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy and further legal process.

Police claimed that the deceased fugitives were wanted to police in several cases of robbery.