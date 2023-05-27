Saturday, May 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two drones damage buildings in Russia’s Krasnodar city: governor

Agencies
May 27, 2023
International

Moscow-Two drones damaged buildings in the centre of the southern Russian city of Krasnodar, the regional governor said Friday, the latest in a spate of aerial attacks on regions near Ukraine. While other Russian regions have been repeatedly targeted by attacks, Krasnodar -- which lies east of the Moscow-annexed Crimea -- has been relatively unaffected. 

The announcement came after the governor of the western Belgorod said it was pummelled by attacks overnight and after social media reports of an explosion in Krasnodar.

“The cause of the morning incident on Morskaya street in the regional capital was the fall of two drones,” governor Veniamin Kondratiev said in a statement on Telegram. 

“There is damage to buildings, but key infrastructure was not damaged. And most importantly, there were no casualties.”  He thanked the city’s services and said “investigations are ongoing.”  Morskaya Street is a central street in Krasnodar, near the city’s hotels and bars. 

UK’s Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit new high

Many Russians pass through Krasnodar -- a city of around one million people -- on their way to resorts on the Black Sea.  Krasnodar lies 250 kilometres east of a bridge built by the Kremlin to connect the Russian mainland to annexed Crimea.

The bridge was damaged by an explosion in October last year.

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1685066929.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023