Victorious Pakistan army dominates national games with taekwondo triumph

QUETTA - Pakistan Army emerged as the top performer in the 34th National Games, clinching a remarkable 31 gold, six silver medals across different catego­ries of men’s and women’s taekwondo events. The Air Force secured the second position, showcasing their prowess with an impres­sive tally of three gold medals, six silver med­als, and 11 bronze med­als. WAPDA maintained a strong hold on the third position, earning two gold medals, 17 silver medals, and 15 bronze medals. The Higher Education Com­mission (HEC) claimed the fourth spot, securing one gold medal, four sil­ver medals, and 10 bronze medals. Sindh held on to the fifth position with two silver and one bronze medal. Balochistan stood sixth position with one silver and seven bronzes while Punjab achieved seventh position with one silver and three bronz­es. Similarly, Pakistan Railways got 11 bronze medals, KPK gained 10 bronze medals, Islamabad secured 3 bronze med­als and Police attained 3 bronze medals in 34th Na­tional Games so far.