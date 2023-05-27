Weird aspects of next general polls in country

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will witness different general elections as compared to the past political history owing to a plethora of weird and interesting factors.
The elections will be held on the same day as it was common practice in the country.
The elections, in the current political unrest, have also still not been scheduled as some strong voices predicting delay in polls even after the completion of the current term in September 2023.
The schedule of the elections will be the first stumbling block between the government and the opposition [PTI].
The opposition [PTI] is now a days , not in a position to hold serious talks with the government over the schedule of the elections.
Political and constitutional experts viewed that the elections will be different from the rest of the polls as how Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf will be allowed to go for political campaign if a ban not impose on it.
It may be noted here that the defence minister has categorically said that imposition of ban on the party (PTI) is under consideration. Moreover, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said in a press conference that Imran khan case could be tried in military court. This situation suggests a difficult time for the party in upcoming elections.
In the next polls, the dissidents mainly from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] will also be in headlines as from which party they would be awarded tickets. The status of those PTI MPs, currently announcing to quit from politics or taking a break , will also be part of discussion .
The matter of conducting polls on the basis of population census 2017 will probably cause the first reason to put a full stop over the romance of parties in PDM. Though the final decision has not been taken in this regard, it is unlikely to hold polls on the basis of recently conducted digital population census in the country.
The alliances and seat adjustments of parties in PDM will also be novel as compared to the rest of polls, if the eleven parties remain united till the polls.