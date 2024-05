DADU - Ten passengers suffered injuries when three bogies of the Mohenjo Daro Express train derailed near Rahmani Nagar railway station in Sita Roar town, bringing trains’ traffic to a halt.

The station master said that the rescue team removed the derailed bogies from the rail track.

The 10 passengers suffered injuries when they tried to jump off the moving train to avoid the accident, said rescuers, adding the injured managed to go to nearby private hospitals to seek medical help.