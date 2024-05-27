Monday, May 27, 2024
4 killed as vehicle falls into ravine

Agencies
May 27, 2024
Peshawar

TANK   -   Three women and a girl were killed and seven others were wounded after their vehicle plunged into a ravine on Sunday. The tragic accident occurred in Sarghar area of Tank due to brake failure of the vehicle. The vehicle carrying mostly women and children was going to attend a wedding. The deceased were identified as Awwal Jana wife of Muhammad Shah, Hazrat Bibi wife of Hashim, Islam Bibi wife of Sher Badshah and a girl daughter of Sher Badshah. The bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Tank.

Agencies

