Monday, May 27, 2024
Attock Khurd police arrest drug peddler

STAFF REPORT
May 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK    -    Attock Khurd police foiling a drugs smuggling attempt have recovered 25 kg hashish and 5 kg opium and arrested Shakil Ahmad, r/o Charsada, an inter provincial drug smuggler. The accused was carrying this huge quantity of drugs by his bike when apprehended by the police. Case has been registered against the accused and has been sent behind the bars. DPO Attock Ghayas Gul has lauded the performance of SHO Attock Khurd Police Station Shehroz Khanzada and his team. Similarly, police arrested seven other anti-social elements involved in different crimes from different areas of the district. Those arrested include Muhammad Umair, Muhammad Munawar, Amir Hamza, Fazal Khan, Fehmeed Ali, Asim Khan and Osama. Meanwhile, a man Muhammad Nadeem shot injured his wife over family dispute in the limits of Injra police station.

