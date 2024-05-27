Australian team arrives in Pakistan ahead of volleyball series

LAHORE - The Australian volleyball squad arrived in Islamabad on Sunday ahead of a three-match volleyball series against Pakistan. The Aussies will be in action for the first time in the history of Pakistan during the volleyball series being organised by Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on the request of Australian Volleyball Federation. The visiting team received a warm welcome on the arrival at Islamabad International Airport by the officials of Pakistan Volleyball Federation. Australia will take part in the practice session on May 27 (Monday) followed by the pre-event press conference at 5:00 PM at the local hotel Islamabad. Nehemiah Mote is leading Australian squad along with Luke Perry, Arshdeep Dosanjh, Jackson Holland, Trent O’dea, Matthew Aubrey, Max Senica, Beau Graham, Thomas Heptinstall, Sam Flowerday, Nicholas Butler, Ethan Garrett, William D’arcy Miles, Jacob Baird members of the playing squad while Daniel Ilott will act as head coach, James Begley, Alec Walker, Brendan Garlick will be coaches with team. The first match of the three-match series will be held on May 28 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, while the second match will be played on May 29 and the third match of the series will be held on May 30. “All matches will be starting from 6:30 PM and entry of the fans and supporters are free,” said PVF Chairman Ch Yaqoob, adding that Australia have some very good players in squad and fans must come to cheer the green shirts as they shown the excellent performance to win the Central Asian Volleyball League held recently.