Monday, May 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bakery product prices set to fall after bread reduction in Punjab: Minister

APP
May 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    -    Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin said on Sunday that the provincial government has decided to reduce the prices of bakery products following the recent reduction in the price of bread.  Speaking to a private news channel, he said that after a reduction in the prices of bread, the focus was on lowering the prices of other bakery products. He said that the prices of wheat and flour have significantly decreased by 30 to 48% over the past two months.

He said that stakeholders have been given until May 27 to voluntarily reduce prices. “The prices of items such as double bread, rice, and buns should be reduced; otherwise, the administration will ensure the availability of bakery products at lower prices across Punjab,” the minister warned.

He said that the decision was made after consultations with various stakeholders, including representatives from the bakery association, different brands and the food authorities.

Media suffocation not intended: Ahsan Iqbal

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1716695322.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024