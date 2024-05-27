Monday, May 27, 2024
Bilawal grieved over martyrdom of two army-men

Bilawal grieved over martyrdom of two army-men
APP
May 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his profound sorrow over the martyrdom of two army personnel during an operation in the Hasan Khel area of Peshawar. In message on Sunday, the PPP Chairman honored the ultimate sacrifices of Captain Hussain Jahangir Shaheed and Havaldar Shafiqullah Shaheed. He emphasized that the nation will forever remember their bravery and sacrifice.  He extended his deepest condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families of Captain Hussain Jahangir Shaheed and Havaldar Shafiqullah Shaheed. He commended the security forces for their successful operation, which resulted in the elimination of five terrorists. He reiterated his steadfast commitment to pursuing justice for the martyrs, vowing that he will not rest until every drop of their blood is avenged.

APP

