CM aide vows to promote sports in KP

ABBOTTABAD - Advisor to the Chief Minister KP on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jihan on Sunday expressed his commitment to promoting sports in the province and providing facilities and infrastructure to support athletes in every sport.

He expressed these views while addressing as the chief guest at the final match of the Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament organized by the Sports Department. The advisor announced that more sports competitions and events would be held in the Hazara region, including shooting competitions for police and other departments.

He emphasised that the provincial government is dedicated to providing sports facilities and infrastructure across the province and is committed to supporting athletes, whom he described as the assets of the province.

The advisor praised the tournament as a great initiative for promoting sports and providing a healthy recreational activity for government officials. He expressed his hope to bring international cricket to the province soon. The chief guest also distributed prizes among the winning and runner-up teams and praised their performances. He also watched the final match between the Police and Anti-Corruption Departments teams and distributed trophies to the finalists.

In the tournament 32 teams from various line departments, including the Administration Department, participated. Police and Anti-Corruption Departments teams reached in the final match.