Monday, May 27, 2024
COAS Munir attends funeral prayers of martyred soldiers in Peshawar

Web Desk
8:55 PM | May 27, 2024
National

Funeral prayers of five soldiers, who embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists in Khyber district, were offered in Peshawar Garrison on Monday.

Sepoy Taimoor Shaheed, Sepoy Nadir Sagheer Shaheed, Sepoy Muhammad Yaseen Shaheed, Lance Naik Syed Danish Afkar Shaheed and Naik Ashfaq Butt Shaheed were martyred during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists at general area Bagh.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and a large number of military and civil officials attended the funeral.

Later on, COAS visited CMH Peshawar to inquire about the well being of troops injured during the operation. He appreciated their high morale and reaffirmed the resolve of the Nation to fight the terrorism with full vigor and spirit.

The martyred soldiers will be laid to rest with full military honor at their respective native towns.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.
 

