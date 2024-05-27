Delayed BRT Red Line

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the ongoing issues faced by the residents and commuters of Karachi due to the delayed construction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line project. The revised deadline of June 2026 for the completion of this project is unacceptable and will only exacerbate the suffering of millions who rely on this route for their daily commute.

The ongoing construction work has caused severe disruptions, including dug-up roads, open drains, and excessive dust, posing serious health hazards. The dust and smoke generated by the jammed traffic are causing severe health issues, particularly respiratory problems and eye irritation.

Moreover, the mental well-being of the people is also affected due to the stress and anxiety caused by the daily struggle to navigate through the congested and hazardous roads.

It is unacceptable that the residents of Karachi have to endure these hardships for an extended period due to the delays in the Red Line project. The government must take immediate action to expedite the construction process and provide alternative solutions to mitigate the impact on the people of Karachi.

USAMA GHULAM RASOOL,

Karachi.