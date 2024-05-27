Dr Yasmin Rashid shifted back to prison after being discharged from hospital

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid shifted back to prison after being discharged from Services Hospital. According to the hospital administration, Dr Yasmin Rashid was under treatment at Services Hospital for past five days and after receiving the treatment her health condition stabilised. The hospital administration said that Dr Yasmin Rashid has been sent to jail following completion of the course of antibiotics. According to the hospital administration, during the treatment, the granddaughter of Dr Yasmin Rashid came to the hospital to meet her. The hospital administration said that Dr Yasmin Rashid was brought to Services Hospital after her health deteriorated due to dehydration and abdominal pain. Yasmin’s lawyer claimed that her health was still ailing, adding the police authorities were infuriated at the alleged meeting of journalists in the hospital and Yasmin Rashid was discharged and transferred to jail after putting pressure on the hospital administration.