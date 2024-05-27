Monday, May 27, 2024
Education Crisis in Askani

May 27, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Askani, a town in Turbat, is facing severe problems when it comes to education. Askani, with more than two thousand students, has only one girls’ middle school with just four teachers for over three hundred students, and one boys’ primary school with only two teachers for two hundred fifty students. On the other hand, many of these two thousand students travel long distances of 4 to 5 kilometers on foot to receive better and higher education. A place without a school is like a body without a soul. It is the fundamental right of everyone to have access to education.

For a bright future, a country needs high-quality education, and for high-quality education, people need high-quality schools. If the government wishes to brighten the country’s future, it is necessary to build new schools to polish the talents and capabilities of the new generation. The government should highlight the significant issue of the education system in Balochistan, particularly in Turbat’s Askani, where people are eagerly waiting for the government to build new, good schools for them. I earnestly implore the government to address this matter as soon as possible.

DAWOOD SIDDIQUE,

Askani.

