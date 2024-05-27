Monday, May 27, 2024
Eight of family die as jeep plunges into ditch in Shangla

Eight of family die as jeep plunges into ditch in Shangla
Web Desk
8:52 PM | May 27, 2024
National

Eight persons belonging to the same family lost their lives when a jeep fell into the ditch in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district on Monday.

Rescue sources said the jeep was going to Pagorai from Bele Baba and during the journey, it lost balance resulting in the occurrence of the unfortunate incident.

Afterwards, the bodies of the deceased were transferred to the Alpuri hospital.

In the past, such similar incidents had also occurred as the journey in and around Shangla is fraught with dangers.

