Entire PML-N unanimously wants Nawaz Sharif to lead party, says Rana Sana

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said that the entire PML-N unanimously wants Nawaz Sharif to lead the party.

Addressing a press conference at PML-N Model Town secretariat on Monday, he said that the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the party had accepted the resignation of Shehbaz Sharif as party president.

The CWC nominated the election commission as per the party’s constitution to elect the new president, he added.

“The nomination papers would be accepted tomorrow from 10 am to 12 pm while scrutiny would be completed by 1 pm,” he said. He added that 11 nomination papers were issued today from the party secretariat.

He was of the view that the general council meeting of PML-N would be held tomorrow at 4 pm to elect the new party president.

“It is to the credit of Nawaz Sharif that he made PML-N as the party of an ordinary man,” said Rana Sana while adding that the elder Sharif also made Pakistan an atomic power.

He added that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also a key party leader and he is trying hard to revive the economy of the country.

Also Read: Nawaz Sharif set to lead the PML-N yet again

According to PML-N veteran, even former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi can also file his nomination papers but his eligibility would be decided in the scrutiny process.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is likely to address a huge public gathering on Youm-e-Takbeer – the day when he would assume the office of party president once again after almost seven years.

According to sources, over 5,000 PML-N workers and office-bearers have been directed to reach Lahore for the power show.

The former three-time prime minister will be elected PML-N president once again tomorrow during the meeting of party’s general council.

The May 28 date was selected carefully as the day is celebrated as Youm-e-Takbeer to mark the historic nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan in 1998 when Nawaz Sharif was serving as prime minister in his second stint.

The party insiders said that the elder Sharif will embark on countrywide tour after taking the charge of party to revive the deteriorating vote bank of PML-N.