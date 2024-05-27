Monday, May 27, 2024
Father, daughter killed as van runs over them

Agencies
May 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL   -   An old person and his daughter were killed after a speeding van ran over them near Adda 9 Kassi Vehari road on Sunday. According to details,  55 years old Liaqat Hussnain resident of Chak No 4T was going to drop his daughter off at Makhdoom Rasheed Girls College on the motorcycle when an over speeding van hit them from behind. As a result, both died on the spot. The relatives blocked the road and demanded action against the involved persons. The relatives and eyewitnesses said that two vans were going to Multan from Vehari at high speed.  The bodies were handed over to heirs after two hours of negotiations.

