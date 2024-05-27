Monday, May 27, 2024
Fire erupts again in Islamabad's Margalla Hills

Web Desk
8:53 PM | May 27, 2024
National

A huge fire erupted again in Margalla Hills, Islamabad on Monday. The firefighters of Capital Development Authority (CDA) once again rushed to the site to extinguish the blaze.

Earlier, Prime Minister’s coordinator on climate change Romina Khurshid Alam had claimed that the fire had been extinguished.

“The operation to extinguish the fire has been successfully completed with the support of Pak Army and NDMA,” Romina Khurshid Alam had said.

The fire broke out at three different points of Margalla Hills some four hours ago.

The firefighters faced severe resistance due to strong winds in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, the prime minister’s coordinator on climate change made a request to NDMA seeking a helicopter in the firefighting operation.

Earlier, the teams of Capital Development Authority (CDA) also took part in the firefighting operation.

A CDA spokesperson said that over 75 firefighters were actively working to control the blaze.

