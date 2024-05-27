Govt announces public holiday on Youm-e-Takbeer

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday declared public holiday on May 28 to mark Youm-e-Takbeer, a day when Pakistan’s defence became impregnable after nuclear tests in the hills of Chagai, Balochistan.

Youm-e-Takbeer reminds the Pakistani nation of unity to make the defence of the country invincible, the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM House.

He said on this day in 1998, the entire nation decided for the integrity of the country, that there would be no compromise by accepting any external pressure on national defence.

He said Youm-e-Takbeer was the day of renewing pledge to always thwart the nefarious designs of the external as well as internal enemies who want to endanger the country through their chaotic politics.

“This is also the day of paying tributes to the measures taken by then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Army to making the national defence invincible.

Youm-e-Takbeer will be fervently observed tomorrow (Tuesday) in remembrance of nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998 that made the defence of the country invincible.

The day made Pakistan the seventh nuclear nation of the world and the first Muslim state having the nuclear arsenal in its defense stockpile to exercise maximum deterrence for peaceful purposes.

Resisting the mounting external pressures, the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif went for the bold decision to test the Pakistani nukes and thus balancing the strategic slanting power in the region.