Heatwave conditions to prevail during next two days: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over most plain areas of the country during the next two days, as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast. While gusty winds/ dust storms are expected during the afternoon.

However, partly cloudy weather with light rain-thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan during the evening/night.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A high pressure is prevailing in the upper atmosphere and likely to persist during the next two days. A shallow westerly wave was present over northern parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, very hot weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, light rain/drizzle occurred at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Mohenjo Daro 53C, Jacobabad 52, Dadu 51, Khanpur, Khairpur, Larkana, Padidan, Sukkur, Sibbi, Rohri 50, Rahim Yar Khan, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kot Addu, Nawabshah 49, Multan, Dera Ismail Khan, Turbat 48, Sakrand, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Jhang, Joharabad, layyah, Kasur, Noor Pur Thal 47C.