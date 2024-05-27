Heatwave conditions to prevail in plain areas of country: PMD

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over most plain areas of the country during the next two days, as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

The PMD forecast gusty winds and dust storms are expected during the afternoon. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain-thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan during the evening and night.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A high pressure prevailing in the upper atmosphere and likely to persist during the next two days. A shallow westerly wave was present over northern parts of the country.

The PMD forecast that Lahore will likely sizzle at 44 C while minimum temperature will be 27 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain in the city on Monday (today).

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned that the heatwave may be severe in the districts of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan in South Punjab.

During the last 24 hours, very hot weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, light rain/drizzle occurred at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan.

Mohenjo Daro remained the hottest place in the country on Sunday with temperature surging up to 52 degrees Celsius.

Ministry of Climate Change issues guidelines

The Ministry of Climate Change has stressed the need for public awareness and vigilance in the face of increasing heatwave risks across the country.

According to ministry officials, the intensifying heat poses significant health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and pregnant women. Dehydration, heat exhaustion, and other heat-related illnesses can have serious consequences if not addressed promptly.

To mitigate the impact of heatwaves, the ministry advises the public to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during peak hours of heat, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Pregnant women, in particular, are urged to take extra precautions to stay cool and hydrated.

Furthermore, the ministry is closely monitoring the situation and collaborating with relevant authorities to implement measures aimed at reducing the adverse effects of heatwaves. Awareness campaigns are underway to educate the public about preventive measures and provide guidance on staying safe during extreme heat conditions.