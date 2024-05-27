IESCO crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters in full swing

ISLAMABAD - Indiscriminate operations against electricity thieves and defaulters continue in the IESCO region, the best results of which are being received. Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan while giving details said that in the light of Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Energy Power Division directives, our teams during different operations caught more than 13 thousand connections of slow meters tempert meters and direct supply. Fines of more than 609 million were imposed and 1396 electricity thieves were arrested by the police. He said that our recovery teams are also actively engaged against defaulters and during ongoing crack down recovered more than 3080 million from 121206 running and dead defaulters. He said that during the operations against electricity thieves and defaulters IESCO detection and recovery teams have received full support from FIA Anti-Corruption Cell Police and other institutions. IESCO officers and staff are using all their skills in this national campaign.